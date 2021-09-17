Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Drops By 66.4%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,863,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

