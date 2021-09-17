BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 1% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $64,351.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

