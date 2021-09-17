Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 199.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 182.40 ($2.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,315. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.95 ($2.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.