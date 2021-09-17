Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 671 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.89. 24,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,513. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $262.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

