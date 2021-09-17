Mendel Money Management Sells 1,259 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 419,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.