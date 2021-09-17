Fiera Capital Corp Sells 24,013 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $47,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.