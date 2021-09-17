Fiera Capital Corp Sells 17,558 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of GoDaddy worth $52,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $13,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,147. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.