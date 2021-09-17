Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,831 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $82,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TC Energy by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.