Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $170,656.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $170,656.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00007261 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00381309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,265 coins and its circulating supply is 562,949 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

