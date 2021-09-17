Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

SMIZF remained flat at $$6.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

