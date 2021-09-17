Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,087,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,462 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $152,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 97,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,752. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

