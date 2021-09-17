Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 215,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,090,667 shares.The stock last traded at $41.23 and had previously closed at $42.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

