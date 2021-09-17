United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,968. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

