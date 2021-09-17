Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,357 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 3.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Citigroup worth $267,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

NYSE C traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 506,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

