Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62. 62,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,930,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on TS. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

