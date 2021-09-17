El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

