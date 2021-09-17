Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Short Interest Update

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Evotec stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $105.05. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.01. Evotec has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

