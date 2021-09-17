Dialight (LON:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $380.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54. The company has a market capitalization of £123.92 million and a PE ratio of -24.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.14.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

