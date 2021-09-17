Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 79,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $260.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.79 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $255.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

