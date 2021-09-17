American National Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.00.

Adobe stock traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $655.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,190. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

