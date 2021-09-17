JustInvest LLC Acquires 22,294 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.4% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 1,210,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,425,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

