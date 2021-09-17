American National Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $145.30. 171,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a market cap of $405.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

