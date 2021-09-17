Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,990 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Wix.com worth $59,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.22. 15,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.31 and a 200 day moving average of $273.44. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

