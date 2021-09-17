Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 79,273 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,273 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,395 shares of company stock worth $4,297,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. 12,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,856. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.