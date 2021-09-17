Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 198,891 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $27,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 181,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.