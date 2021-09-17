Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

