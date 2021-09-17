Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 457,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,378,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 121,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,255. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

