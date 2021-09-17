Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00119076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00176325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.43 or 0.07278471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.96 or 0.99961798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00838048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

