NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 57,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 339,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

