American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells $163,961.09 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,237. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million, a P/E ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $28.45.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $909,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Software by 103,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
