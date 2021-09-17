American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells $163,961.09 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,237. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million, a P/E ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $909,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Software by 103,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

