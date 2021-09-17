Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $226.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.