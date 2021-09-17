Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.32.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $426.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.83 and a 200-day moving average of $351.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.