Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $150.63. 27,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

