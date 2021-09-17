Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.0% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.41. 141,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,250,458. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

