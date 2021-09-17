Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 98,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,869. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

