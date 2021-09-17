Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $378.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,762. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

