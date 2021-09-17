Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.93. The stock had a trading volume of 259,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

