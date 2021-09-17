Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,425 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $137,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,357. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

