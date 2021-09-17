Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes $982,000 Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

LRMR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,191. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

