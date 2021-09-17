Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SLN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.