Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Purchased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Verona Pharma makes up about 1.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRNA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

