Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 202.1%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUSL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter.

