Ghost Tree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 1.81% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 16,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

