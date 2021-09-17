Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.43. The stock had a trading volume of 523,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,223. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

