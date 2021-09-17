Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $360,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,364,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,729. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

