Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 271,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $114,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.76 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

