Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $253,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.11. The stock had a trading volume of 683,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day moving average is $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

