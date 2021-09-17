Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $41,414,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.