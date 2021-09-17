Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Target Price at $64.50

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $65.48. 14,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,965. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

