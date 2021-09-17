Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 59,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 75,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,900. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

